Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $214.14 and last traded at $214.01, with a volume of 20690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $208.31.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.92%.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,223,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

