BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 200 ($2.65) target price on the stock.

BTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.45) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.86) to GBX 125 ($1.66) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.45) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 235 ($3.12) to GBX 255 ($3.38) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 193.33 ($2.56).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a GBX 2.31 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

