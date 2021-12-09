JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Target Price to GBX 63

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 63 ($0.84) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 64 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.68) to GBX 54 ($0.72) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.64) to GBX 52 ($0.69) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.65) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.80) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 57.14 ($0.76).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 47.37 ($0.63) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 81.24. The stock has a market cap of £33.64 billion and a PE ratio of 1.93. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 30.82 ($0.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 51.58 ($0.68).

In related news, insider William Chalmers acquired 188,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £81,185.29 ($107,658.52).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

