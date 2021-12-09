Glencore’s (GLEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.23) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.64) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.97) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.83) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.57) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 431.25 ($5.72).

Get Glencore alerts:

GLEN stock opened at GBX 370.30 ($4.91) on Monday. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 229 ($3.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 420.03 ($5.57). The company has a market cap of £48.95 billion and a PE ratio of 32.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 364.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 558.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.