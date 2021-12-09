$258.64 Million in Sales Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to announce sales of $258.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $257.20 million and the highest is $260.08 million. Heidrick & Struggles International posted sales of $160.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $976.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $974.70 million to $977.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $962.20 million, with estimates ranging from $929.70 million to $994.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $263.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.62 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 25.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heidrick & Struggles International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.81. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $50.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $244,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $231,507.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSII. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.