FY2022 EPS Estimates for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Lifted by Analyst

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Berry Global Group in a report released on Sunday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.50. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BERY. Mizuho initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

NYSE:BERY opened at $71.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.11 and its 200-day moving average is $65.54. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $72.69.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,500,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,275,000 after purchasing an additional 295,142 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,851,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,211,000 after purchasing an additional 530,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,240,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,782,000 after purchasing an additional 241,520 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,510,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,747,000 after purchasing an additional 377,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,843,000 after purchasing an additional 566,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

