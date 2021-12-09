Contrasting Magna International (NYSE:MGA) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Magna International and AEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna International 4.74% 16.64% 6.92% AEye N/A -32.54% -7.43%

59.0% of Magna International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magna International and AEye’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magna International $32.65 billion 0.74 $757.00 million $5.92 13.61 AEye N/A N/A -$2.88 million N/A N/A

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than AEye.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Magna International and AEye, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna International 1 2 7 0 2.60 AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00

Magna International presently has a consensus price target of $95.44, indicating a potential upside of 18.42%. AEye has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 180.43%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than Magna International.

Summary

Magna International beats AEye on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc. is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations. The Power and Vision segment comprises of global powertrain systems, electronics systems, mirrors and lighting and mechatronics operations. The Seating Systems segment deals with global seating systems operations. The Complete Vehicles segment focuses on vehicle engineering and manufacturing operations. The company was founded by Frank Stronach in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

About AEye

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

