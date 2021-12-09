Chewy, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chewy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Shares of CHWY opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,005.00 and a beta of 0.41. Chewy has a 52 week low of $57.52 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 22.2% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 60.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after buying an additional 70,082 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth about $413,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 945.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

