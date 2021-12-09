FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Cut by Desjardins

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Desjardins lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.63. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCI. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average is $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 64.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Rogers Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 38,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

