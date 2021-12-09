Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given a C$43.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on Finning International (TSE:FTT) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FTT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Finning International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.44.

Get Finning International alerts:

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$33.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$26.56 and a 1-year high of C$40.22.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Finning International will post 2.3299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.