Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Raised to C$60.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.40.

DND opened at C$46.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -238.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of C$33.52 and a 12 month high of C$53.68.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

