Costco Wholesale Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.42. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share.

COST has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.84.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $530.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $498.00 and a 200-day moving average of $449.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

