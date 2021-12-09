Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research note issued on Sunday, December 5th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHOO has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,947,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 37,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 22,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

