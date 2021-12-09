NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at TD Securities

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$26.00 price objective on NFI Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded NFI Group from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. ATB Capital cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Laurentian upgraded NFI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NFI Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$27.10.

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$21.55 on Monday. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$20.02 and a 52 week high of C$32.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.39. The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 431.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$619.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$634.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NFI Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is an increase from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,345.94%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

