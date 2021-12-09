Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,734 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 150% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,293 call options.

LU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Get Lufax alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lufax by 11.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Lufax by 61.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,774,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,665 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Lufax by 5.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,342,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,827 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Lufax in the second quarter worth approximately $5,891,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Lufax in the second quarter worth approximately $557,000. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LU opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.30. Lufax has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lufax will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.