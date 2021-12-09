The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) in a report published on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.75 target price for the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.75 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

NYSE:TCN opened at $14.37 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $113.98 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0568 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.