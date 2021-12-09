Morgan Stanley Lowers Synthomer (LON:SYNT) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have GBX 400 ($5.30) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 568 ($7.53).

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYNT. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.29) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.95) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synthomer currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 576.88 ($7.65).

Synthomer stock opened at GBX 428.80 ($5.69) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. Synthomer has a 52 week low of GBX 405.60 ($5.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 570.50 ($7.57). The company has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 482.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 511.01.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

