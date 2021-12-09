ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €40.22 ($45.19).

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($19.91) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($34.56).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.