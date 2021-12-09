ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €40.22 ($45.19).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($19.91) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($34.56).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.