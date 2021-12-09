Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target increased by Tudor Pickering to C$9.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.73.

WCP stock opened at C$7.70 on Monday. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.46 and a 1-year high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.23.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$728.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.84%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$897,918.55. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong bought 6,600 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,880.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 313,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,134,955.20. Insiders have purchased a total of 39,970 shares of company stock worth $276,466 in the last 90 days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

