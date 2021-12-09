Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) PT Set at C$5.50 by CSFB

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) has been given a C$5.50 price target by investment analysts at CSFB in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on YRI. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.68.

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$5.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.82 and a 12 month high of C$7.85. The stock has a market cap of C$4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.70.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$569.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.2108219 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Daniel Racine bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$77,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 588,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,034,002.50. Also, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 158,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,028.88.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

