Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.58

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.58 and traded as high as C$6.84. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at C$6.69, with a volume of 1,235,249 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.84.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$263.35 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total value of C$1,306,000.00.

About Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

