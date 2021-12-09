Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) shares rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 280,814 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 144,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Novus Capital Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Novus Capital Co. II in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novus Capital Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Novus Capital Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Novus Capital Co. II by 677.3% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,825 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

