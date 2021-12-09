Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares TIPS Bond ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:TIP)

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 91,414 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,773% compared to the typical volume of 1,330 put options.

Shares of TIP opened at $129.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.96. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

