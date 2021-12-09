National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider John Pettigrew Buys 15 Shares

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider John Pettigrew acquired 15 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,026 ($13.61) per share, with a total value of £153.90 ($204.08).

On Monday, November 8th, John Pettigrew acquired 15 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 955 ($12.66) per share, for a total transaction of £143.25 ($189.96).

NG stock opened at GBX 1,038 ($13.76) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £37.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,016.20 ($13.48). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 942.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 940.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 17.21 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($13.53) to GBX 1,050 ($13.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,042.15 ($13.82).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

