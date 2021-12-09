Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,324,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,503,000 after purchasing an additional 192,732 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $726,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAXR opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.45%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.