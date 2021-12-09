KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Get KBC Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KBCSY. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price objective on KBC Group from €79.00 ($88.76) to €85.00 ($95.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KBC Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on KBC Group from €60.00 ($67.42) to €65.00 ($73.03) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KBC Group from €81.00 ($91.01) to €85.00 ($95.51) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.79.

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.44. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average of $42.36.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBC Group (KBCSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.