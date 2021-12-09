LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAMP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $50.24 on Thursday. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $87.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.51 and a beta of 1.17.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 31,746 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

