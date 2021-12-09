Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ball in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLL. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

Ball stock opened at $93.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average is $88.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ball has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Ball by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Ball by 18.2% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

