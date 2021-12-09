FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vale in a report issued on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.62. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VALE. HSBC cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.47.

Vale stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.03. Vale has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 421.9% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Vale during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Vale by 336.8% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vale by 112.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

