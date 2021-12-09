FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vale in a report issued on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.62. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.
Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%.
Vale stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.03. Vale has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 86.49%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 421.9% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Vale during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Vale by 336.8% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vale by 112.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.
Vale Company Profile
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
