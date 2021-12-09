Jefferies Financial Group Comments on GlaxoSmithKline plc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $43.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 87.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,512,490,000 after buying an additional 261,944 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,034 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,830,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,300,000 after acquiring an additional 282,409 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,684,000 after buying an additional 1,242,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,414,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,725,000 after buying an additional 353,100 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

