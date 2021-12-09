Research Analysts Set Expectations for Anglo American plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Anglo American in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

