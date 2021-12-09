Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) to Strong Sell

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lands’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer. It offers men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel, outerwear and swimwear; specialty apparel; accessories; footwear; and home products. The Company operates in two segments: Direct and Retail. It offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international Websites, and through retail locations. Lands’ End, Inc. is based in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. “

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $656.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.72. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $375.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

