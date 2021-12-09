Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) to Strong Sell

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Lands’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer. It offers men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel, outerwear and swimwear; specialty apparel; accessories; footwear; and home products. The Company operates in two segments: Direct and Retail. It offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international Websites, and through retail locations. Lands’ End, Inc. is based in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. “
Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $656.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.72. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.
Lands’ End Company Profile
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
