Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSEC. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 112.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 402.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 58,960 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 3,874.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,975,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 2,862.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 432,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 417,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prospect Capital (PSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.