JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Clariant (AEX:CLN) a CHF 18.80 Price Target

Clariant (AEX:CLN) has been assigned a CHF 18.80 price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a CHF 19 target price on shares of Clariant in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a CHF 20 target price on shares of Clariant in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a CHF 24 target price on shares of Clariant in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 18.20 price target on shares of Clariant in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 21.80 price target on shares of Clariant in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Clariant has a 52 week low of CHF 18.27 and a 52 week high of CHF 29.48.

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

