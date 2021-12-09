Traders Purchase Large Volume of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,451 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 120% compared to the average daily volume of 1,114 call options.

SPPI opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPPI shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,531,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,559,000 after acquiring an additional 336,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,344,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,041,000 after acquiring an additional 718,149 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 11,048,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,430,000 after acquiring an additional 348,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 73,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,268 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

