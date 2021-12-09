Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 13,451 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 41% compared to the typical volume of 9,532 call options.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65. Gevo has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 3.18.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gevo will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gevo in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

GEVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gevo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

