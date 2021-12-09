Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 7,629 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,962% compared to the average daily volume of 370 put options.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $109.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.63 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11,777.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.2% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 595,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,245,000 after acquiring an additional 119,642 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,480,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,347,000 after acquiring an additional 137,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

