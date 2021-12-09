GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 2,000 by The Goldman Sachs Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 2,000 ($26.52) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.64% from the stock’s previous close.

GSK has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,630 ($21.62) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,580 ($20.95) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($19.89) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.75) to GBX 1,555 ($20.62) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($18.57) to GBX 1,600 ($21.22) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,583.13 ($20.99).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,591.80 ($21.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of £80.10 billion and a PE ratio of 18.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,491.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,446.07. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.79) and a one year high of GBX 1,604.40 ($21.28).

In other news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.38) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($66,323.17).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.