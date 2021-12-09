ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.40, but opened at $22.80. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 47,300 shares traded.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACAD. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.57.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.