AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $1,968.00 and last traded at $1,968.00, with a volume of 2473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,879.99.

The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.61 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,922.24.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,805.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1,636.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone Company Profile (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

