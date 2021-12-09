Insider Buying: K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) Insider Purchases 9,000 Shares of Stock

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) insider Charlotte Alexandra Stranner purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.31) per share, for a total transaction of £29,250 ($38,787.96).

K3C stock opened at GBX 332.50 ($4.41) on Thursday. K3 Capital Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 195 ($2.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 535 ($7.09). The company has a market capitalization of £243.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 335 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 347.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from K3 Capital Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. K3 Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

