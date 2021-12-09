Treatt plc (LON:TET) Insider Richard Andrew Hope Sells 180,968 Shares

Treatt plc (LON:TET) insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 180,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.59), for a total transaction of £1,990,648 ($2,639,766.61).

LON:TET opened at GBX 1,200 ($15.91) on Thursday. Treatt plc has a twelve month low of GBX 714 ($9.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,240 ($16.44). The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,089.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,104.24. The firm has a market cap of £717.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.57) target price on shares of Treatt in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Treatt Company Profile

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

