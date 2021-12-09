Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $164.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 382.35 and a beta of 1.76. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $79.76 and a 12-month high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 50.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 18,963 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 2.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 605,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,332 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 14.5% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 22.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

