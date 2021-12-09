Jeremy Bridglalsingh Purchases 5,000 Shares of Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN) Stock

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN) insider Jeremy Bridglalsingh acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £6,600 ($8,752.15).

Shares of Trinity Exploration & Production stock opened at GBX 141 ($1.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Trinity Exploration & Production plc has a 1 year low of GBX 86.15 ($1.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 187.50 ($2.49). The company has a market capitalization of £68.19 million and a P/E ratio of -117.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 137.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 160.39.

About Trinity Exploration & Production

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

