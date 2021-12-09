Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HMSNF. Societe Generale lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.50.

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.63.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

