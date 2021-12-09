Ferguson (LON:FERG) PT Raised to £132.60

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £126.40 ($167.62) to £132.60 ($175.84) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from £107 ($141.89) to £108 ($143.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a £100 ($132.61) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a £100.80 ($133.67) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £114.84 ($152.28).

Get Ferguson alerts:

FERG stock opened at £122.60 ($162.58) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £27.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.19. Ferguson has a 52 week low of GBX 119.80 ($1.59) and a 52 week high of £125.15 ($165.96). The company’s 50-day moving average price is £111.29 and its 200 day moving average price is £104.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02.

In other news, insider Brian May acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £103.80 ($137.65) per share, with a total value of £77,850 ($103,235.65).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.