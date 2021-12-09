Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of VHI opened at $26.75 on Monday. Valhi has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $578.90 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.68%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Valhi’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Valhi by 1,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Valhi during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

