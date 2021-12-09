Simon Litherland Purchases 15 Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) insider Simon Litherland bought 15 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 891 ($11.82) per share, with a total value of £133.65 ($177.23).

Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Simon Litherland sold 1,063 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.43), for a total value of £9,960.31 ($13,208.21).

On Friday, September 10th, Simon Litherland purchased 14 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 140 ($1.86).

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 912.50 ($12.10) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 896.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 936.28. Britvic plc has a 52-week low of GBX 726 ($9.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a GBX 17.70 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Britvic’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BVIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,075 ($14.26) to GBX 1,120 ($14.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,060 ($14.06) to GBX 870 ($11.54) in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.92) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.60) to GBX 935 ($12.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Britvic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 974.38 ($12.92).

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

