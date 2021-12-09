Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sierra Metals in a report released on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.23%.

SMTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC downgraded Sierra Metals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Sierra Metals stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. Sierra Metals has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Metals during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Metals during the third quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Metals during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sierra Metals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sierra Metals by 42.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,964,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Sierra Metals’s payout ratio is 33.34%.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.