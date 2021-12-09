Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $13.81 Per Share

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Daimler in a report released on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will earn $13.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daimler’s FY2022 earnings at $13.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DDAIF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

DDAIF stock opened at $97.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Daimler has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $103.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.41.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

